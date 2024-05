Rosario is out of the starting lineup for Friday's matchup against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old infielder has been seeing regular action at second base recently as the Rays remain without Brandon Lowe (oblique), but Rosario will begin the game in the dugout Friday. He currently sports a .301 batting average with two homers, five steals, 11 runs and 15 RBI. Richie Palacios will get the start at second base Friday and bat seventh in the lineup.