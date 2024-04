Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Rosario is on the bench for the first time since April 13, breaking a stretch of 14 consecutive starts during which he slashed .351/.373/.509 with two home runs, two stolen bases, nine RBI and seven runs. He's seen action mostly in right field and second base during that time and should continue to maintain a near-everyday role so long as he remains productive at the dish.