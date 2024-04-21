Rosario went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Yankees.

Rosario was in the lineup for the seventh straight game, four of which have come against lefties. He's recorded multiple hits in five of those contests, producing two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored. Rosario has also recorded a stolen base in consecutive games, giving him a total of three on the season. Though the Rays initially envisioned Rosario in a small-side platoon role, he's emerging as an everyday player while playing primarily in right field against lefties and second base against righties.