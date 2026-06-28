Yankees' Amed Rosario: Gathering fourth straight start

Rosario will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Rosario will stick in the starting nine for the fourth straight game, though he'll be matching up against a right-hander (Sonny Gray) on Sunday after the Red Sox sent lefties to the hill for the first three contests of the series. Though Ryan McMahon's (throat infection) recent move to the injured list leaves a void at third base, the Yankees could elect to use Jose Caballero at that position on a more frequent basis rather than opening up an everyday role for Rosario.