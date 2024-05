Rosario went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Mets.

Rosario hit three singles to record his first multi-hit game since April 22. He's hit only .222 in that span, though he's still struck out at just a 15.8 percent clip and has started nine of the last 10 games. Rosario also has an excellent .309 average on the season with two home runs and three stolen bases across 113 plate appearances.