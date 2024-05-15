Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Rosario will head to the bench after he had started in each of the previous four games while seeing time at three different spots in the infield (second base, third base and shortstop). Though the right-handed-hitting Rosario should remain a mainstay in the lineup versus lefties, his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching could be more limited moving forward after the Rays activated the lefty-hitting Jonathan Aranda from the injured list Tuesday.