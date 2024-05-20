The Rays activated Lowe (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Lowe had his return from an oblique strain delayed when he had a little setback, but he returned to action on his rehab assignment in recent days and now appears back to 100 percent. He had a .600 OPS with one home run in eight games before getting hurt and will regain his role as Tampa Bay's regular second baseman against right-handers.
More News
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Continuing rehab stint Saturday•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Should resume rehab assignment soon•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Seeing specialist Tuesday•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Resumes rehab stint•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Early exit from rehab outing•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Starting rehab stint Tuesday•