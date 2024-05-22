Lowe went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Lowe was activated from the injured list Monday and made his second straight start at second base. He's gone hitless across seven plate appearances while striking out three times. Lowe has hit third and fourth in the two contests against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Activated from injured list•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Continuing rehab stint Saturday•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Should resume rehab assignment soon•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Seeing specialist Tuesday•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Resumes rehab stint•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Early exit from rehab outing•