Rays' Brandon Lowe: Striving for minimum IL stay

Lowe (shin) continues to progress in his recovery and is aiming to be available for a return to action when first eligible this coming Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lower leg bruise already cost Lowe participation in the All-Star Game, but he's intent on it not docking him more than the minimum amount required by his injured-list stint. The infielder has taken significant leaps in all aspects of his game during 2019, and it appears he has a chance of quickly resuming his strong season if he remains free of setbacks the remainder of the week.