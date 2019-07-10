Rays' Brandon Lowe: Striving for minimum IL stay
Lowe (shin) continues to progress in his recovery and is aiming to be available for a return to action when first eligible this coming Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The lower leg bruise already cost Lowe participation in the All-Star Game, but he's intent on it not docking him more than the minimum amount required by his injured-list stint. The infielder has taken significant leaps in all aspects of his game during 2019, and it appears he has a chance of quickly resuming his strong season if he remains free of setbacks the remainder of the week.
