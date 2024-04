Lowe (side) went 0-for-3 Friday against the Rockies.

Lowe was held out of the lineup due to the combination of side tightness and a lefty on the mound. However, he entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter after the Rockies turned to their bullpen. That's a good sign Lowe will be back in the lineup Saturday with Colorado set to send righty Ryan Feltner to the mound.