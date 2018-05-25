Rays' Carlos Gomez: Runs, gets in outfield work Thursday
Gomez (groin) was able to run without setbacks Thursday, and manager Kevin Cash says he'll be heading to extended spring training Friday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder was able to get some work in the outfield as well, with Cash stating that Gomez also got through that portion of his workout without issues. Gomez will now play right field for "five, six innings" Friday according to Cash, and will then be reevaluated Saturday. The Rays skipper tabbed Sunday as the likelier day of the weekend for Gomez to be reinstated from the disabled list.
