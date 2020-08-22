Roe has been placed on the Rays' 10-day injured list with right elbow soreness retroactive to Aug. 20. Sean Gilmartin was recalled from the alternate training site to take Roe's spot on the active roster. Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Add Roe to the list of prominent Rays pitchers that have hit the injured list this season as he is the latest to go down. The right-hander is dealing with right elbow soreness but could be able to return to the bullpen by the end of next weekend. Roe just recently picked up his first save of the season as he was just beginning to earn manager Kevin Cash's trust in late innings.