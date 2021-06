Roe (shoulder) has allowed an earned run on two hits over the two innings covering his last two rehab appearances for Triple-A Durham.

The veteran reliever continues to seemingly make strong progress on his path to an eventual return to the big-league club. Roe has been sidelined since early April, so the three total frames he's logged for the Bulls so far in his rehab are likely nowhere near the target goal the Rays would like to see him reach before deeming him ready for activation.