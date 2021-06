Roe will undergo surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday and miss the rest of the 2021 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 34-year-old landed on the injured list with a strained shoulder after making his season debut April 2, and he appeared to be nearing his return in mid-June before suffering a setback during his rehab assignment. Roe will miss the rest of the campaign and attempt to be ready for the start of spring training in 2022.