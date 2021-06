Roe (shoulder) fired a perfect second inning during which he recorded a strikeout in Triple-A Durham's loss to High Tide on Thursday.

Roe passed his quick 12-pitch test with flying colors, getting eight offerings into the strike zone in his first rehab appearance. The veteran reliever made only one appearance with the Rays this season before going on the 60-day injured list, so he'll likely need several more outings with the Bulls before he's deemed ready for activation.