Roe was removed from his rehab outing with Triple-A Durham on Thursday because of right shoulder discomfort and biceps tendinitis, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Per Solondz, manager Kevin Cash said Roe will likely be shut down 7-10 days before he starts to get built back up. The right-hander appeared to be closing in on a return from a shoulder strain that has sidelined him since early April, but given this setback, he will do well to rejoin the Rays bullpen before the All-Star break.