Rays manager Kevin Cash said Mazza (back) will make a one-inning rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Mazza has been on the shelf since April 22 with back spasms, so the Rays may want to have him make multiple appearances in the minors before brining him back on the 10-day injured list. Once he's formally reinstated, Mazza is expected to serve as a low-leverage, multi-inning option out of the Tampa Bay bullpen.