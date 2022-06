Mazza (back) has turned in a 4.85 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 13 innings in his eight appearances with Triple-A Durham since starting a rehab assignment May 20.

Mazza's 30-day rehab window will come to a close during the upcoming week, so the Rays will have to decide whether to keep him at Durham upon his activation from the 60-day injured or to have him join the big club. If he does stick with the parent club once activated, Mazza is likely to work in a low-leverage long-relief role.