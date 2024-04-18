Poche earned the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over Anaheim, working around a pair of hits while striking out one in the ninth inning.

After Pete Fairbanks threw 28 pitches Wednesday, the Rays turned to Poche in the ninth Thursday. The left-hander allowed a pair of base hits but ultimately coaxed a game-ending groundout from Brandon Drury, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base. It's the fifth-straight scoreless outing for Poche after he allowed four runs in his first three appearances this year. While Fairbanks and Jason Adam likely remain ahead of Poche in the ninth-inning pecking order, the 30-year-old southpaw could be in the mix for the occasional save going forward depending on matchups.