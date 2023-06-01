Poche (4-1) earned the win in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cubs, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning.

It was a nice bounce-back effort from Poche after he allowed two runs on three hits in his last outing Saturday. The 29-year-old left-hander finishes May with a 2.89 ERA over 9.1 innings, holding opponents scoreless in nine out of his 11 appearances. Poche now sports a 2.29 ERA through 19.2 innings this season with a 1.37 WHIP, 12:9 K:BB, one save and seven holds. He could be in line for more high-leverage work while Pete Fairbanks (hip) is sidelined.