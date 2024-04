The Rays placed Poche on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 24, with mid-back tightness, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Poche was knocked around for three runs in his last appearance Tuesday and it's possible he might have been compromised physically in that outing. He will miss at least the next two weeks, depriving the Rays of another high-leverage reliever after they already lost Pete Fairbanks (arm).