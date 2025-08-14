The Mets released Poche on Aug. 2.

Poche made 14 appearances in the big leagues earlier this season with the Nationals and Mets before New York dropped him from its 40-man roster June 29. The lefty reliever elected free agency soon after and then re-signed with the Mets on a minor-league deal July 6, but he was unable to earn another call-up to the big leagues before New York elected to release him. Poche will look to catch on elsewhere on a minor-league pact before the end of the 2025 campaign.