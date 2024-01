Poche signed a one-year, $2.375 million contract with the Rays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

2023 was a breakout year for Poche, who finished the season with a 2.23 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 61:24 K:BB across 60.2 innings. His strong campaign earned him a $1.195 million raise, and he'll likely continue working as Tampa Bay's left-handed setup man in 2024.