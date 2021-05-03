Rays manager Kevin Cash said that McHugh (back) would travel with the team for its seven-game road trip that begins Monday, Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com reports.

Cash wasn't willing to reveal a target date for when McHugh might be activated from the 10-day injured list, but the skipper noted the right-hander is "definitely going in the right direction." Considering McHugh tossed a two-inning simulated game Sunday, the Rays would most likely want to give him at least Monday and Tuesday off for rest before his activation is considered.