Kluber pitched 5.1 innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out six in Saturday's win over the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Kluber was effective in this one, tossing 47 of his 63 pitches for strikes. Diego Castillo took him deep for a solo shot in the top of the third and Bryan Reynolds singled in another run later in the frame, accounting for all the damage against him. Kluber has now surrendered three or fewer runs in eight straight outings, producing a 2.70 ERA over those contests. The 36-year-old now owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 66 strikeouts over 73 frames through 14 starts in 2022.