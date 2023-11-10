Kluber (shoulder) didn't commit to pitching in 2024 when asked about his plans Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Kluber missed the entire second half of the season due to shoulder inflammation, and he only posted a 7.04 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 55 innings when healthy -- a far cry from his career 3.44 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. Given Kluber's health, recent performance and the fact he'll turn 38 in April, it's worth wondering if the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner will decide to hang up his cleats.