Kluber announced his retirement from professional baseball Friday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The final five seasons of Kluber's career was filled with injuries and some lackluster production. However, the 37-year-old's six-year run from 2013-18 is unimpeachable, featuring a 2.96 ERA, 1,364 strikeouts over 1238.2 innings, three All-Star Game appearances and two American League Cy Young awards. Kluber finished with a career 3.44 ERA and 116 wins over 13 major-league seasons.