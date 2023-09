Kluber (shoulder) has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment for Double-A Portland on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Kluber threw two innings of live batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Rays in Tropicana Field. The veteran right-hander was placed on the injured list in June and had an earlier rehab assignment stopped when he experienced continued shoulder issues after two starts. Kluber will work out of the bullpen when he returns to the Red Sox.