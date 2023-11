The Red Sox declined Kluber's $11 million option for 2024 on Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Shoulder problems kept Kluber from pitching past late June, and he only managed a 7.04 ERA and 1.64 WHIP while healthy. The right-hander will turn 38 in April, and he could have trouble finding a team willing to give him a spot in its rotation at this point in his career.