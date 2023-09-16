Kluber (shoulder) feels healthy but will not pitch again this season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Kluber has been off a big-league mound since late June due to shoulder inflammation, but he'd been working his way back, making a pair of rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester over the last week. With the Red Sox falling out of the playoff race, they won't ask the 37-year-old righty to put more miles on his arm in what have become essentially meaningless games. The fact that Kluber at least made it back for some rehab games bodes well for his readiness for the start of next season, though his 7.04 ERA in 55 innings this season means his opportunities may be limited.