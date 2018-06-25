Robertson will start in left field and bat third Monday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson, who returned from the disabled list over the weekend and started at second base in place of platoon mate Joe Wendle, will receive a look in the outfield for the first time in his young career. He has played the outfield in spring training the past two years, so Robertson won't exactly be thrown into the fire at the position. If Robertson acquits himself well defensively, it wouldn't be surprising if he pushed for more action in left field, as the Rays are likely eager to find ways to get his bat in the lineup. Robertson's .814 OPS would represent a sizable upgrade over the likes of Carlos Gomez (.623) and Johnny Field (.653), who have both seen substantial run at the corner-outfield spots this season.