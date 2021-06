Mejia went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Mejia snapped an 0-for-8 skid that had encompassed his last three games with Tuesday's production, which pushed his season average back up to .246. The reserve backstop has been a reasonably effective performer in clutch situations, posting a serviceable .259/.323/.444 slash line over 32 plate appearances with runners in scoring position.