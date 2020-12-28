Mejia is set to be traded from the Padres to the Rays in exchange for left-hander Blake Snell, pending a review of medical records, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Mejia was unable to maintain a spot on the Padres' active roster in 2020 after the team acquired Austin Nola and Jason Castro during the season. Although Mejia struggled mightily over a limited sample last year, slashing .077/.143/.179 with one home run and two RBI over 42 plate appearances, he should compete for major-league playing time behind the dish as Mike Zunino also had a lackluster year in 2020.
More News
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Dropped from active roster•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Returns from injured list•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Nearing return•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Dealing with left thumb injury•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Sitting out series finale•