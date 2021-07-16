Seymour (elbow) was assigned to Low-A Charleston on June 29 and has made three starts for the affiliate, covering 10.2 innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out 13.

Seymour, a 2020 second-round pick, was on the shelf for the first two months of the minor-league season while recovering from flexor soreness in his elbow. The lefty been able to make bats miss at a high rate in his first taste of professional action, and given his draft pedigree in addition to his status as a college pitcher (Virginia Tech), he could move to High-A Bowling Green by the end of the season.