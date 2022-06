Seymour (elbow) is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Montgomery and underwent Tommy John surgery this week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seymour posted an 8.10 ERA over 16.2 innings to open the season for the Biscuits before landing on the injured list in early May. The 2020 second-round pick will miss the rest of the season and will also be sidelined for at least the first half of 2023.