Lopez is expected to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was originally thought Lopez would work as a bulk reliever, but it sounds like he will instead work as a traditional starter. He has a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and four strikeouts in seven innings across three MLB appearances and logged a 3.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 19.1 innings across his four most recent appearances at Triple-A.