Lopez (1-0) got the win Sunday over the Blue Jays but allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Lopez threw an easy 1-2-3 first inning but put two runners on to begin the second and gave up a two-run triple to Tyler Heineman before allowing him to score on a wild pitch. He kept the Blue Jays off the board for the next three innings but could not escape trouble in the sixth and wound up giving up three more runs before being pulled. Sunday was his longest major league outing this year but was also his worst showing. He posted solid minor league numbers in 2023 and will look to compete for a spot on the team's 40-man roster next year.