Bauers went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Bauers once again delivered from the latter half of the order, although in slightly less spectacular fashion than during a Saturday performance where he racked up a home run and four RBI. The rookie is trying to rediscover his groove at the plate after a mostly forgettable second half of the season, and his efforts over the last pair of games offer some reason for optimism.