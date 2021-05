Choi left Monday's game against the Blue Jays with a sore right knee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He drew a pair of walks and scored once across his two plate appearances before departing.

Choi underwent surgery on the same knee in late March, so this could be a more concerning issue than most cases of knee soreness. If he's forced to miss an extended period, Mike Brosseau could see an increased role at first base.