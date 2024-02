Choi signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Choi slashed .163/.239/.385 with 13 RBI across 117 major-league plate appearances with the Pirates and Padres last season -- his worst numbers at the plate since 2016. Now in New York, Choi's best chance at making the Opening Day roster is as the team's designated hitter, but chances are he begins the year with Triple-A Syracuse.