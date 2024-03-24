Choi, who was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday after being informed he wouldn't make the Mets' Opening Day roster, won't exercise the opt-out clause in his contract and will begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Even though the newly signed J.D. Martinez isn't expected to be available for their first series of the regular season, the Mets opted not to carry Choi as an option at designated hitter for Opening Day. Though his path to a big-league roster spot will become more blocked once Martinez is ready to make his Mets debut, Choi will stick around in the organization and stay ready at Triple-A in the event an opportunity in New York emerges.