Choi was informed Sunday he did not make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The 32-year-old signed as a non-roster invitee in mid-February but was unable to carve out a place on the Opening Day roster with a .182/.308/.333 slash line in 14 spring games. Choi had a .624 OPS in 39 contests between the Pirates and Padres last season, and it's unclear if he plans to stick around the Mets organization or test his luck elsewhere.