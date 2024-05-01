Choi informed the Mets on Wednesday that he won't exercise the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Choi caught on with the Mets on a minor-league deal in February that contained an opt-out clause for May 1 if he wasn't promoted to the big-league roster by that time. The deadline has come and gone without Choi getting a call-up, but the 32-year-old is apparently comfortable enough with his outlook in the organization moving forward to stick around at Syracuse. Over 60 plate appearances with the Triple-A club this season, Choi has slashed .191/.333/.340 with a pair of home runs.