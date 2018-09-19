Choi is out of the lineup versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi will receive a breather on getaway day with left-hander Yohander Mendez on the bump for Texas. Dating back to the start of the month, Choi is slashing .283/.371/.642 with five home runs and 15 RBI. C.J. Cron will serve as the DH in his place Wednesday.