Choi went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Choi entered the game as a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh and made his presence felt right away, scoring Kevin Kiermaier with an RBI single off Adam Plutko, and he later added another RBI single off Paul Fry in the eighth, scoring Willy Adames that time. Choi has played just three games but has made a huge impact for Tampa Bay at the plate, going 6-for-10 with two extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs scored in that span.