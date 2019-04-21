Rays' Joey Wendle: Could lead off against RHP
Wendle is a candidate to lead off against right-handed pitchers while Austin Meadows (thumb sprain) is on the injured list, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Brandon Lowe is the other candidate to lead off against righties while Meadows is on the mend. Wendle was just activated from the IL and is hitting fifth in his first game back, against a left-handed pitcher (David Price) no less. This deployment makes it seem like Wendle will be given regular work going forward. His OBP skills would fit nicely atop the lineup, as Lowe has thrived hitting in the middle of the order so far.
