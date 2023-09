Wendle remains out of the lineup Thursday at Milwaukee.

Wendle has batted just .222/.257/.323 in 103 games (299 plate appearances) this season and seems to have finally lost his grip on a starting role. Garrett Hampson is playing shortstop Thursday for the fourth time in the Marlins' last six games. Three of those starts for Hampson have come against right-handers, including Thursday's tilt versus Brewers righty Adrian Houser.