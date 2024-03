Wendle has been dealing with a sore right shoulder, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wendle's shoulder has prevented him from playing so far during spring training, but he is on track to make his Grapefruit League debut in about a week. The 33-year-old infielder slashed .212/.248/.306 across 318 plate appearances with Miami last season and figures to operate in a utility role for the Mets in 2024.