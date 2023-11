Wendle signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After two seasons with the Marlins, Wendle will remain in the NL East and presumably serve in a utility role with the Mets. The 33-year-old infielder had his worst season at the plate in 2023, slashing .212/.248/.306 across 318 plate appearances. While Wendle's defensive versatility may get him in the lineup fairly often next year, his poor bat puts a low ceiling on his fantasy value.