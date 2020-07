Wendle went 2-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Wendle's multi-hit tally was the only one of the night for the Rays, and it extended his hitting streak to four games. The versatile infielder endured a difficult, injury-plagued season in 2019, but he appears back to the form that led to him hitting at least .300 in each of his first two Rays campaigns back in 2017-18.